Prime Video has announced it ordered a second spinoff for its Bosch crime drama franchise, based on the works of bestselling author Michael Connelly.

Known for now as the Untitled Renee Ballard Project, the series will include 10 episodes and stream on Prime Video.

Michael Alaimo and Kendall Sherwood are set to serve as showrunners of the new addition to the franchise.

It will follow Ballard "who is tasked with running the LAPD's new cold case division -- a poorly funded, all-volunteer unit with the largest case load in the city," according to a synopsis.

"Ballard approaches these frozen-in-time cases with empathy and determination," the summary continued. "When she uncovers a larger conspiracy during her investigations, she'll lean on the assistance of her retired ally, Harry Bosch, to navigate the dangers that threaten both her unit and her life."

Flagship show Bosch ran for seven seasons on Prime Video before stars Titus Welliver Mimi Rogers and Madison Lintz moved to Amazon Freevee to star in Bosch: Legacy, which recently wrapped its second season.

"It is so exciting to bring Renee Ballard to the screen and to do it with Prime Video, my streaming partners for going on 10 years. This show will have the same authenticity and propulsive momentum of Bosch: Legacy. Fans of the books will love it," said Connelly in a statement Friday.

No casting has been announced.