The next Golden Globe Awards ceremony is set to air live on CBS and Paramount+ Jan. 7.
ADVERTISEMENT
The three-hour show honors excellence in film and television.
"Live entertainment and sports have been, and will always be, a hallmark of CBS, and the Globes adds an exciting new dimension to our first quarter schedule this year," George Cheeks, president and chief executive officer of CBS, said in a statement Friday.
"The January timing also provides the added benefit of yet another signature platform to promote the return of CBS' new primetime schedule in February."
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.