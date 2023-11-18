The next Golden Globe Awards ceremony is set to air live on CBS and Paramount+ Jan. 7.

The three-hour show honors excellence in film and television.

"Live entertainment and sports have been, and will always be, a hallmark of CBS, and the Globes adds an exciting new dimension to our first quarter schedule this year," George Cheeks, president and chief executive officer of CBS, said in a statement Friday.

"The January timing also provides the added benefit of yet another signature platform to promote the return of CBS' new primetime schedule in February."

A host has not yet been named for the event.

The gala has aired on NBC since 1996.