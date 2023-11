Weird Al Yankovic and Finn Wolfhard are among the guest stars who voice new characters in the anime series, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.

The graphic-novel adaptation premiered on Netflix Friday. It reunites the cast from the 2010 cult-classic, live-action movie, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, which was also based on the comic book series.

The main ensemble includes Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Aubrey Plaza, Kieran Culkin, Brie Larson and Chris Evans.

Among the newcomers to the franchise are Will Forte, Kal Penn, Kirby, Nick Frost, Simon Pegg, Nelson Franklin, Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers, Kevin McDonald and Shannon Woodward.

"Scott Pilgrim meets the girl of his dreams, Ramona Flowers, and discovers he must defeat her seven evil exes in order to date her," reads a synopsis of the franchise.