Prime Video has announced it ordered Kevin, an animated cat comedy from writer-producers Aubrey Plaza, Joe Wengert and Dan Murphy.

"Uniquely told through the lens of a housecat, this hilarious series hits on the extremely relatable theme of self-discovery and living your desired life," Melissa Wolfe, head of animation at Amazon MGM Studios, said in a statement Thursday.

"Aubrey, Joe, and Dan are telling a fantastic story and this is a great addition to our growing animated slate for our global Prime Video customers."

The show is inspired by Wengert's own beloved pet. It follows the titular feline, who decides that, after a life indoors, he wants to break up with his human owners and explore the world.