Max has announced that Bill Skarsgard will reprise his role from the It movies in the streaming service's upcoming horror prequel, Welcome to Derry.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Just when you thought your nightmares were over... Bill Skarsgard has been cast in the Max Original Series Welcome to Derry (working title), reprising his role as Pennywise from It and It Chapter Two," Max announced on X Thursday.

Inspired by Stephen King's book It, the show will serve as an origins story for Pennywise, a supernatural killer who emerges every 27 years to feed on the children of the small town of Derry, Maine.

The cast will also include Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk and James Remar.

Andy Muschietti, who directed the two films, will helm four of the nine episodes of the new series.

No premiere date has been announced yet.

King's novel was also adapted as a 1990 TV miniseries starring Tim Curry as the killer clown.