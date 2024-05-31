Bill Skarsgard to play 'It' villain Pennywise again in 'Welcome to Derry' series
UPI News Service, 05/31/2024
Max has announced that Bill Skarsgard will reprise his role from the It movies in the streaming service's upcoming horror prequel, Welcome to Derry.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Just when you thought your nightmares were over... Bill Skarsgard has been cast in the Max Original Series Welcome to Derry (working title), reprising his role as Pennywise from It and It Chapter Two," Max announced on X Thursday.
Inspired by Stephen King's book It, the show will serve as an origins story for Pennywise, a supernatural killer who emerges every 27 years to feed on the children of the small town of Derry, Maine.
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.