Max has announced it renewed its comedy Hacks for a fourth season.

The show is about aging comedian Deborah ( Jean Smart ) and Ava (Hannah Einbinder), the writer/friend trying to keep her relevant.

It wrapped up its third season on Thursday.

"We congratulate Hacks' brilliant cast and crew, and our partners at Universal Television," Sarah Aubrey, head of Max's original programming, said in a statement.

"Hacks is a masterfully crafted comedy delivering laughs and sharp insights about the vulnerability and joy of sharing a dream. The creative team behind this singular show is not only brilliant but also a joy to work with. We couldn't be happier to give viewers another season with Deborah, Ava, and the rest of the Hacks family."

Smart's performance in the series has earned her two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress.