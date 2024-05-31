Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.They include:-- Genghis Khan, leader of the Mongol Empire, in 1162-- Poet Walt Whitman in 1819-- Surgeon William Mayo, founder of the Mayo Clinic, in 1819-- Pope Pius XI in 1857-- Radio humorist Fred Allen in 1894-- Clergyman\/author Norman Vincent Peale in 1898-- Actor Don Ameche in 1908-- Actor Denholm Elliott in 1922-- Artist Ellsworth Kelly in 1923-- Prince Ranier of Monaco in 1923-- Actor\/director Clint Eastwood in 1930 (age 94)-- Folk singer Peter Yarrow in 1938 (age 86)-- Country singer Johnny Paycheck in 1938-- British human rights activist Terry Waite in 1939 (age 85)-- Actor Sharon Gless in 1943 (age 81)-- Football Hall of Fame member Joe Namath in 1943 (age 81)-- British rock musician John Bonham in 1948-- Actor Tom Berenger in 1949 (age 75)-- Actor Gregory Harrison in 1950 (age 74)-- Comedian\/actor\/writer Chris Elliott in 1960 (age 64)-- Actor Lea Thompson in 1961 (age 63)-- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in 1963 (age 61)-- Actor\/model Brooke Shields in 1965 (age 59)-- Actor Archie Panjabi in 1972 (age 52)-- Actor Colin Farrell in 1976 (age 48)-- Actor Eric Christian Olsen in 1977 (age 47)-- Actor Yael Grobglas in 1984 (age 40)-- Rapper Waka Flocka Flame, born Juaquin James Malphurs, in 1986 (age 38)-- Actor Phillipa Soo in 1990 (age 34)-- Rapper Azealia Banks in 1991 (age 33)-- Singer Normani Hamilton in 1996 (age 28)