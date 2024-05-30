Doug Jones says he is proud that viewers saw themselves in his character, Saru, over five seasons of the sci-fi adventure, Star Trek: Discovery.

"I've heard it said before that we make all of our decisions in life based in either fear or love. Saru made all of his early decisions on this show out of fear," Jones, 64, told UPI in a recent Zoom round-table interview with reporters.

"And he's come to a place where now he has courage and confidence, and fear's a thing of the past. He makes his decisions based out of love now, and he does not live under the cloud of fear and anxiety," the Hellboy, Pan's Labyrinth and Shape of Water star added.

"I've had so many fans from our audience who have contacted me to say that Saru has helped them through their own journey with anxiety, depression and fear, and so that's been such a gorgeous metamorphosis to watch happen, and I wanna be like Saru when i grow up."

Wrapping Thursday on Paramount+, the fifth and final season follows the space adventures of the crew of the USS Discovery.

Co-starring Jones as the ship's first officer and the first Kelpien to enter Starfleet, as well as Sonequa Martin-Green (Michael Burnham), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber) and Blu del Barrio (Adira Tal), the show is set in the 23rd century about 10 years before the events of the original Star Trek series.

David Ajala, 38, said playing the space courier Cleveland "Book" Booker, Burnham's love interest, makes him feel "enriched" as a person and an actor because the character is "an individual who just has a supernatural level of empathy."

"Without sounding too wistful here, I believe that we can all benefit from that on this planet more," added the Supergirl and Jupiter Ascending star.

"Having a bit of empathy toward each other, being curious without being judgmental and, as far as it goes, with being changed [by playing him], I definitely feel like a better human being, because I know how my little efforts can make a big impact on someone else's life in the most positive way."

Ajala said he thinks it was important that the show sends his character off to make reparations for his Season 4 misdeeds instead of allowing him to languish at some remote penal colony.

"That was a very specific story that was told," he said of the restorative justice theme.

"Within Cleveland Booker, a man who is imperfect, who has made mistakes, there is still a character there who can serve for the greater good," Ajala added.

"It's also a testament to the way Starfleet and the way the Federation see his character and see things, so it's not a huge surprise when, at the beginning of Season 5, Cleveland Booker gets the call that his services are needed."

Jones said a highlight for him of the later seasons of the show was Saru's blossoming relationship with T-Rina (Tara Rosling).

"Didn't you love seeing Season 4 with the slow burn of this romance? it was like a British frock drama!" Jones said with a laugh.

"Dare they even touch each other's hand? Well, the last episode of Season 4, we finally held hands and the crowds went nuts, so that was so, so sweet, to see such an innocent love story unfolding," Jones added. "It will continue to unfold more in Season 5. Where does it go? I don't want to give it all away."

Book and Burnham's relationship isn't as solid in Season 5, according to Ajala.

"The course of true love never did run smooth," the actor quoted from William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream.

"That substance of love, which is meaningful, is also worth fighting for. It's a bit heartbreaking in the first episode where they go on an 'away' mission.

"Then, after the storm as it were, and it's nice and calm, Cleveland Booker and Michael Burnham are just left alone with each other in their silence, and she says, 'Does it feel odd that I don't know how to be around you anymore?'" he added.

"That's a major shift in their relationship because these two were completely at peace with being in each other's presence, with silence. That's something that they have to fight for."