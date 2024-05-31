The 51-year-old rapper released a single and music video for the song "Houdini" on Friday.
In the "Houdini" video, Eminem receives a call from Dr. Dre, who shows him that a portal from 2002 has opened in the city. Eminem takes on his younger self as he raps about "the days of old me" and what his 20-something self would think of the present day.
