Eminem is back with new music.

The 51-year-old rapper released a single and music video for the song "Houdini" on Friday.

In the "Houdini" video, Eminem receives a call from Dr. Dre, who shows him that a portal from 2002 has opened in the city. Eminem takes on his younger self as he raps about "the days of old me" and what his 20-something self would think of the present day.

The video features cameos by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Snoop Dogg, Shane Gillis, Pete Davidson and other celebrities.

"Houdini" is the first song to debut from Eminem's forthcoming album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace), a reference to his alter ego "Slim Shady."

Eminem announced the single Tuesday in a teaser featuring magician David Blaine

The rapper has yet to share a release date for The Death of Slim Shady, although the album is expected to debut this summer.

Eminem released his most recent album, Music to Be Murdered By, in January 2020.