The film is the fourth installment in the Bad Boys franchise and follows Miami Police Department detectives Mike Lowrey (Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Lawrence) as they try to clear the name of the late Captain Howard (Pantoliano) after he is implicated in corruption.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.