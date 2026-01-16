Prime Video will release the Italian original film Love Me Love Me on Feb. 13, the streamer announced Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A post announcing the film's arrival includes a poster that features June (Mia Jenkins) caught between her two apparent love interests.

"Valentine's Day arrives early this year," the caption reads.

In addition to Jenkins, the movie stars Pepe Barroso Silva, Luca Melucci, Andrea Guo, Michelangelo Vizzini, Madior Fall and Vanessa Donghi, and takes its inspiration from Stefania S.' novel of the same name.

"After her brother's death, June moves to Milan for a fresh start and enrolls at an elite international school, where she finds comfort in dating Will, the school's perfect honor student," an official synopsis reads. "But her fragile stability is shaken by a volatile rivalry with his best friend James -- a charismatic, troubled boy hiding a dangerous life in clandestine MMA fights."

The film follows the love triangle between the three students.