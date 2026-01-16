Lo Bosworth Natale, best known for starring in MTV shows Laguna Beach and The Hills, is celebrating the birth of her daughter, Nelle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The television personality shared an Instagram post Thursday announcing her arrival.

"Our girl Nelle is here," wrote Bosworth Natale in the caption. "She started the year by surprising us two weeks early, but really, she was right on time. Our teeny one is nameds for her Oma and already so loved. More to come!"

In addition to a photo of the newborn, the photo carousel included an image of Bosworth Natale with her husband Dom Natale. The pair married July 20, while Bosworth Natale was pregnant.

"When we set our date in July, we didn't know if our planned IVF cycle would be successful," Bosworth Natale told People. "I bought a dress (or two) early on in the hopes one would still work if we got lucky. Three weeks before my wedding, nothing fit... At that point, I was more than three months pregnant, had gained weight from the transfer medications and was starting to show. We decided a classic look that accentuated my bump would be best. My finished dress got delivered at 8 p.m. the night before I left for our wedding."