Apple Music is teasing Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime show.

A preview of his performance, released Friday, shows the Grammy-winning rapper tuning into his song "Baile Inolvidable" before he is approached by dancers of various backgrounds and ages.

His dance partners include a firefighter and an apparent businessman.

As the song continues, Bad Bunny smiles as people dance around him.

"February 8, the world will dance," text on the screen reads.

His upcoming performance, in Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium, is his only show in the United States this year.

Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, said he was choosing not to perform elsewhere amid concerns of Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids.

Corey Lewandowski, the homeland Security adviser, had previously said that ICE agents would have a presence at the Super Bowl halftime show.

In November, Bad Bunny's Debi Tirar Mas Fotos took home the Latin Grammy Award for Album of the Year, and he was honored with the Best Urban Music Performance, Best Urban Song, Best Urban Music Album and Best Reggaeton Performance.