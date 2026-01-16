The soundtrack for Crave's Heated Rivalry series is now streaming.

ADVERTISEMENT

The album features 34 songs crafted by Peter Peter.

"From the first day I started writing the show, I knew music would be as integral to the series as the actors themselves," Jacob Tierney, who penned the script and directed the series, told Billboard. "And Peter's work was what I had on repeat. His original score doesn't just sit underneath the story; it carries the emotion, the rhythm and the pulse of the show. I honestly can't imagine this series without it. Peter's music is completely woven into what the show is and how thed story comes alive on the screen."

As the name suggests, the series follows rival hockey athletes as they develop feelings for one another.

Rachel Reid's book inspired the show, which stars Hudson Williams, Connor Storrie, Francois Arnoud, Robbie GK, Sophie Nelisse, Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova, Dylan Walsh and Christina Chang.

Crave recently announced that Heated Rivalry would get a sophomore season.