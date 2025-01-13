Netflix has announced the premiere of Meghan Markle's new lifestyle show, Love, Meghan, has been postponed due to the California wildfires that have been raging for a week.

The series will now start streaming March 4 instead of this Wednesday as planned.

Markle is an American actress best known for her performance on the beloved legal drama, Suits, from 2011 to 2018.

She married Britain's Prince Harry in 2018 and became the Duchess of Sussex.

In 2020, Harry and Markle announced they were stepping down as senior working members of the royal family.

They now live in California with their two young children: Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3.

The couple starred in the 2022 Netflix docu-series, Harry & Meghan.