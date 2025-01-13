Priscilla Presley is honoring her late daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, on the second anniversary of her death.

Presley, 79, paid tribute to Lisa Marie, her daughter with late rock and roll icon Elvis Presley , in an Instagram post Sunday.

"I miss you more than words can say. I wish I could hold you, talk to you, see your smile just one more time. I wish you could see how much you are still loved, how deeply you are missed by all of us who carry you in our hearts," she wrote, signing the post "Mom."

Lisa Marie, a singer-songwriter, died at age 54 in January 2023. The Los Angeles County medical examiner later said the star died due to a small bowel obstruction caused by scar tissue from a previous surgery.

Lisa Marie was buried alongside Elvis Presley and her only son, Benjamin Keough, at the family's Graceland estate. She is survived by Priscilla Presley and three children, including actress Riley Keough.