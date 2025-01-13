'General Hospital' legend Leslie Charleson dead at 79
UPI News Service, 01/13/2025
Leslie Charleson -- who played Monica Quartermaine on the soap opera General Hospital for decades -- has died at the age of 79.
ADVERTISEMENT
Variety said she died Sunday after a long, unspecified illness.
"It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of our dead friend and colleague Leslie Charleson," the daytime drama's executive producer said in a statement on Instagram.
"Her enduring legacy has spanned nearly 50 years on General Hospital alone, and just as Monica was the heart of the Quartermaines, Leslie was a beloved matriarch of the entire cast and crew."
The Kansas City native also appeared in A Flame in the Wind, Love is a Many Splendored Thing, The Rockford Files, The Wild West, The Streets of San Francisco,Marcus Welby, M.D., Mannix, Ironside, Happy Days and The Day of the Dolphin.
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.