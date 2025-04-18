Morgan Wallen and Post Malone have teamed up on new music.

The duo released "I Ain't Comin' Back" Friday ahead of Wallen's upcoming album I'm the Problem, due May 16.

"You call me the devil, then you told me where to go," Malone sings. "Go throw your pebbles."

"'Cause the night I said I'm leavin', I turned into Richard Petty, broke my heart and I got even in my '97 Chevy," the song continues. "Now I'm walking on this water mixed with Johnny Walker Black, there's a lot of reasons I ain't Jesus, but the main one is I ain't comin' back."

Wallen said that the upcoming album, which has 37 songs, will include collaborations with such artists as Eric Church, HARDY, ERNEST and Tate McRae.

Previously released tracks include "I'm the Problem," "Just in Case," "Love Somebody," "Smile," "Lies Lies Lies" and "I'm a Little Crazy."