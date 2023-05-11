Searchlight Pictures is introducing the new film Poor Things.

Poor Things is written by Tony McNamara and directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, who previously collaborated on the Oscar-winning film The Favourite.

The film follows "the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Dafoe).

"Under Baxter's protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation," an official synopsis reads.

The trailer features fantastical imagery and shows Bella (Stone) slap Duncan (Ruffalo), who responds with "Ow."

Searchlight shared first-look photos for the film in April.

Poor Things opens in theaters Sept. 8.

Lanthimos is also known for the films Dogtooth, The Lobster and The Killing of a Sacred Deer.