Starz is teasing Outlander Season 7.

The network shared a trailer for Season 7, Part 1 of the romantic drama series Thursday featuring Caitri­ona Balfe and Sam Heughan

Outlander is based on the Diana Gabaldon book series. The show follows Claire Randall (Balfe), a World War II nurse who is transported back in time from 1945 to 1743, where she meets and falls in love with Jamie Fraser (Heughan), a Scottish warrior.

Season 7 will see Jamie, Claire and their family become caught up in the Revolutionary War.

Sophie Skelton (Brianna MacKenzie), Richard Rankin (Roger MacKenzie), John Bell (Young Ian) and David Berry (Lord John Grey) also return to star.

"The land the Frasers call home is changing -- and they must change with it. In order to protect what they've built, the Frasers have to navigate the perils of the Revolutionary War. They learn that sometimes to defend what you love, you have to leave it behind. As the conflict draws them out of North Carolina and into the heart of this fight for independence, Jamie, Claire, Brianna, and Roger are faced with impossible decisions that have the potential to tear their family apart," an official synopsis reads.

Outlander Season 7, Part 1 premieres June 16 at midnight on the Starz app and streaming and on-demand platforms and at 8 p.m. EDT on Starz. Part 2 will follow in 2024.

Outlander was renewed for an eighth and final season in January. Starz is also developing the prequel series Outlander: Blood of My Blood.