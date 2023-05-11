The NFL and Nickelodeon will partner again for a holiday matchup. The league and the kids' TV channel will host the Nickmas game on Christmas Day which pits the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders.

This is the third time the network and the league have collaborated on the popular slime-heavy telecast. The NFL Nickelodeon Nickmas game will be broadcast on Monday, Dec. 25 at 1 p.m. EDT.

NFL Slimetime with host Nick Burleson who also co-hosts CBS Mornings, will return for its third season as well. Burleson will be joined by Dylan Gilmer, 'Young Dylan,' the star of Tyler Perry's Young Dylan which airs on Nickelodeon.

NFL Slimetime received a second nomination for a Sports Emmy last month.

The two previous Nickmas games have received good ratings. The Nick version of NFL coverage includes animated characters and graphics, slime, a virtual Nick blimp, and special guests to make the coverage kid-friendly.

The Christmas Day game will be broadcast live on CBS. Paramount+ and the NFL's mobile app, NFL+, will stream the game. The Nickmas game will air live only on Nickelodeon.