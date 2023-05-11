Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen walked the red carpet Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 43-year-old actress and 41-year-old actor attended the Los Angeles premiere of their Apple TV+ series Platonic at Regal LA Live.

Byrne and Rogen were all smiles as they posed for photos. Byrne wore a black dress with an exposed shoulder, while Rogen sported a mint green suit and floral shirt.

Platonic is a new comedy created by Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco. The series follows a platonic pair of former best friends approaching midlife (Byrne and Rogen) who reconnect after a long rift.

"The duo's friendship becomes all consuming -- and destabilizes their lives in a hilarious way," an official description reads.

Luke Macfarlane, Tre Hale, Andrew Lopez and Carla Gallo also star.

Apple TV+ released a trailer for the show in April.

Byrne, Rogen and Stoller previously collaborated on the 2014 film Neighbors.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Platonic premieres May 24, with subsequent episodes to follow weekly on Wednesdays.