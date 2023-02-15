Poker Face will return for a second season on Peacock.

The streaming service announced Wednesday that it renewed the mystery series for Season 2.

Poker Face is created, written, directed and executive produced by Rian Johnson. Natasha Lyonne stars as Charlie Cale, a woman with the extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. Each episode follows Charlie as she investigates a new mystery.

"Poker Face is one of those rare, undeniable shows that we all fell in love with from the start, but the critical acclaim and viewer response has been beyond our wildest dreams," NBCUniversal chair of entertainment content for television and streaming Susan Rovner said in a press release. "Working alongside the creative genius of Rian Johnson, Natasha Lyonne and Ram Bergman, along with our partners at MRC and T-Street, has been a spectacular ride. We can't wait to hit the road for another season as we continue to build momentum across Peacock's originals slate."

News of the renewal follows Poker Face's premiere in January. New Season 1 episodes are released Thursdays on Peacock.

Peacock has also renewed its series Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, Bel-Air, Wolf Like Me, Killing It, Dr. Death, We Are Lady Parts and Paris in Love.

Lyonne is also known for playing Nicky Nichols on Orange is the New Black and Nadia Vulvokov on Russian Doll.