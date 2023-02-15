'True Detective' photo features Jodie Foster, Kali Reis in Season 4
UPI News Service, 02/15/2023
HBO is teasing True Detective Season 4.
The network shared a first-look photo for the season, titled True Detective: Night Country, on Wednesday.
The photo introduces Jodie Foster and Kali Reis as detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro. The pair are seen wearing winter gear as they investigate something in the snowy landscape.
"Meet your new True Detectives. The darkness of the Arctic falls heavy upon #NightCountry. The new seasons of the HBO Original #TrueDetective, starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, is coming soon," the caption reads.
"When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) must confront their pasts and the dark truths lying underneath the Arctic ice," an official synopsis reads.
True Detective: North Country started production in Iceland in November. HBO shared footage from the season in a promo teasing its 2023 television and film slate in December.
