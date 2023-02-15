Netflix is teasing You Season 4, Part 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for new episodes of the psychological thriller series Wednesday.

You is based on the Caroline Kepnes novel of the same name. The show follows Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), a fictional serial killer with obsessive tendencies.

The Part 2 trailer shows Joe (Badgley) confront author and serial killer Rhys Montrose (Ed Speelers), who sees Joe as a kindred spirit.

"I want a friend. Someone who shares my interests. Someone I can finally tell my secrets to," Rhys says.

Joe rejects Rhys, saying he is "not some cold-blooded psycho."

The trailer also teases the return of Joe's estranged wife Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), who appeared to die in Season 3.

You Season 4, Part 1 was released earlier this month. Part 2 premieres March 9 on Netflix.