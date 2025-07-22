The Pokemon Company is giving a glimpse of Pokemon Concierge Season 2 and a new stop-motion animated series.

Chris Brown , the director, global esports and events producer for The Pokemon Company International, showcased the projects in a new Pokemon Presents live-stream Tuesday.

Pokemon Concierge, a stop-motion animated series that follows Haru, a human concierge for Pokemon guests at a tropical resort, will return with four new episodes Sept. 4 on Netflix.

Season 2 will see Haru and Psyduck welcome Sealeo, Shinx, Luxray, Arcanine, Corphish and other Pokemon to the resort, along with Haru's ex-boyfriend Kent (Keita Machida) and Tyler's uncle Dan (Kazuhiro Yamaji) and his Scaleo.

Aardman Animation Studio co-founder and creative director Peter Lord announced Pokemon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch'd & Pichu, a new stop-motion animated series. Aardman is known for Wallace & Gromit, Shaun the Sheep, Chicken Run and more.

Pokemon Tales will offer "a unique look at the Pokemon world, told from the perspective of Pokemon, with the signature Aardman sense of character, comedy and craft," according to an official description. The show premieres in 2027.

Also included in the live-stream was a new look at the video game Pokemon Legends: Z-A, an overview of the battle-focused game Pokemon Champions, and updates for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Pokemon Go and Pokemon Sleep.