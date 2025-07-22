Adam Sandler and Julie Bowen stepped out Monday at the New York premiere of Happy Gilmore 2.

The actors, who reprise couple Happy Gilmore and Virginia Venit in the sequel, attended the event at Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Sandler, 58, was joined by Sunny and Sadie Sandler, his daughters with his wife, Jackie Sandler. Sunny Sandler, 16, plays Happy's daughter in the new movie.

Other cast members at the premiere included Christopher McDonald, Benny Safdie, Bad Bunny and Oliver Hudson. Hudson's mom Goldie Hawn, sister Kate Hudson, wife Erinn Hudson, and children Wilder Brooks Hudson, Bodhi Hawn Hudson and Rio Laura Hudson supported him at the event.

Bowen teased unannounced celebrity cameos on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week, sharing that there are 135 different cast members in the sequel.

Happy Gilmore 2 is co-written by Sandler and Tim Herlihy and directed by Kyle Newacheck. The film is a follow-up to the 1996 sports comedy starring Sandler as a failed hockey player-turned-golf prodigy.

Happy Gilmore 2 premieres Friday on Netflix.

Following the premiere, Sandler and McDonald appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to take part in a spoof of the Coldplay "kiss cam" scandal, led by "Weird Al" Yankovic.