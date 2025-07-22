Apple TV+ announced Tuesday that it's bringing back Loot for a third season in October.

The comedy series, starring Maya Rudolph , is slated to premiere the first two episodes of Season 3 on Oct. 15, with subsequent episodes to be released every Wednesday through Dec. 10.

Rudolph was nominated for the 2024 Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Molly Wells, a woman who examines her life after landing an $87 billion divorce settlement from her now ex-husband, tech billionaire John Novak, played by Adam Scott.

In Season 3, the show keeps up with Wells and her group of associates as they run her philanthropic organization, the Wells Foundation. Cast members Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Nat Faxon, Ron Funches and Joel Kim Booster will also return. Guest stars include Scott, plus Zane Phillips, Henry Winkler, X Mayo and Stephanie Styles.

The first two seasons of Loot are available to stream on Apple TV+.