Venice Film Festival: 'Frankenstein,' 'Smashing Machine' among lineup
UPI News Service, 07/22/2025
The 82nd annual Venice International Film Festival announced its 2025 lineup Tuesday.
The roster of films is a pool of both splashy titles with major names attached, to smaller flicks hoping to make more than a ripple as they take the fest plunge.
Set to run from Aug. 27 through Sept. 6, some of the festival's more anticipated movies include Bugonia, a sci-fi dark comedy directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and starring frequent collaborator Emma Stone, and The Smashing Machine, director Benny Safdie's tale about two-time UFC heavyweight champion Mark Kerr, portrayed by Dwayne Johnson.
Also screening In Competition is Frankenstein, Guillermo del Toro's adaptation of Mary Shelley's classic gothic novel. Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi and Mia Goth star in the film, which will be released on Netflix.
Fellow streamer Mubi's movies are also likely to grab some eyes, as its La Grazia, from Paolo Sorrentino, will open the festival. Father Mother Sister Brother, directed by Jim Jarmusch and starring Cate Blanchett, Vicky Krieps, Adam Driver and Charlotte Rampling, will also screen.
