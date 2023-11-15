Netflix is teasing the new show Pokemon Concierge.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the stop-motion animated series Tuesday.

Pokemon Concierge follows Haru, a concierge at the Pokemon Resort. The character's job is to care for Pokemon on their relaxing getaway.

The English voice cast includes Karen Fukuhara as Haru, Imani Hakim as Alisa, Josh Keaton as Tyler and Lori Alan as Watanabe, while the Japanese voice cast features Rena NÅnen as Haru, Ai Fairouz as Alisa, Okuno Eita as Tyler and Takemura Yoshiko as Watanabe.

The trailer gives a glimpse of Haru, Pikachu, Eevee, Dragonite, Psyduck and other Pokemon.

Pokemon Concierge marks Netflix's first collaboration with The Pokemon Company.

The series is written by Harumi Doki and directed by Iku Ogawa.

Pokemon Concierge premieres Dec. 28.