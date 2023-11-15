Sony Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new movie Madame Web.

ADVERTISEMENT

The studio shared a trailer for the superhero film Wednesday featuring Dakota Johnson (50 Shades of Grey) and Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria, The White Lotus).

Madame Web is based on the Marvel Comics character and is a spinoff of the Spider-Man films starring Tom Holland.

Johnson plays Cassandra Webb, aka Madame Web, a paramedic with psychic abilities.

The trailer shows Webb (Johnson) team up with Julia Carpenter (Sweeney), aka Spider-Woman, against the mysterious villain Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim).

Madame Web is written by Claire Parker and S.J. Clarkson and directed by Clarkson.

The film opens in theaters Feb. 14, 2024.