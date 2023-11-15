Television personalities Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli have a baby on the way.

The Bachelor Nation star, 34, and the Love is Blind alum, 30, announced Tuesday that they are expecting their first child.

Horstmann and Gibelli shared the news on Instagram alongside maternity photos.

"first comes love, then comes baby H," the couple captioned the post. "we're so grateful that life has led us here and over the moon to be parents to our sweet baby come spring 2024!"

Fellow Bachelor Nation star Jason Tartick and Love is Blind alums Deepti Vempati and Lauren Chamblin were among those to congratulate Horstmann and Gibelli in the comments.

"I am so damn happy for you two, love you guys! Congratulations!!" Tartick wrote.

"Why did this make me tear up! Soo happy for you both," Vempati added.

"OH MY G!!!!!!! This is the best news! So so happy for you two and this is about to be the most gorgeous baby ever. Congrats!!!!" Chamblin said.

Horstmann and Gibelli met on the set of the MTV reality series All Star Shore and celebrated their first anniversary as a couple in December 2022.

Horstmann previously appeared in Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise Season 6, while Gibelli was featured in Love is Blind Season 1.