Rapper Playboi Carti's I Am Music is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Lady Gaga 's Mayhem, followed by Kendrick Lamar 's GNX at No. 3, PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U at No. 4 and SZA's SOS at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Sabrina Carpenter's Short n'Sweet at No. 6, Tate McRae's So Close to What at No. 7, Bad Bunny's Debi Tirar Mas Fotos at No. 8, LE SSERAFIM's Hot at No. 9 and Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 10.