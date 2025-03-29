Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.They include:-- John Tyler, 10th president of the United States, in 1790-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Cy Young in 1867-- First lady Lou Hoover in 1874-- Rep. Frances P. Bolton in 1885-- Actor\/musician Pearl Bailey in 1918-- Entrepreneur Sam Walton in 1918-- Political commentator John McLaughlin in 1927-- Actor Scott Wilson in 1942-- Former British Prime Minister John Major in 1943 (age 82)-- Actor Eric Idle in 1943 (age 82)-- Musician Vangelis in 1943-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Walt Frazier in 1945 (age 80)-- Musician Bobby Kimball (Toto) in 1947 (age 78)-- Actor Bud Cort in 1948 (age 77)-- Nigerian President Bola Tinubu in 1952 (age 73)-- Karen Ann Quinlan, the focus of arguments over the "right to die" when she fell into an irreversible coma, in 1954-- Football Hall of Fame member Earl Campbell in 1955 (age 70)-- Actor Brendan Gleeson in 1955 (age 70)-- Gymnast Kurt Thomas in 1956-- Actor Christopher Lambert in 1957 (age 68)-- Musician Perry Farrell (Jane's Addiction\/Porno for Pyros) in 1959 (age 66)-- Actor Amy Sedaris in 1961 (age 64)-- Model Elle Macpherson in 1964 (age 61)-- Musician John Popper (Blues Traveler) in 1967 (age 58)-- Actor Lucy Lawless in 1968 (age 57)-- TV personality Tess Daly in 1969 (age 56)-- International Tennis Hall of Fame member Jennifer Capriati in 1976 (age 49)-- Musician PJ Morton (Maroon 5) in 1981 (age 44)-- Actor Ed Skrein in 1983 (age 42)-- Musician Irene (Red Velvet) in 1991 (age 34)