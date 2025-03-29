Beloved singer Johnny Mathis is wrapping up his concert tour earlier than planned.

"While there are still some exciting concerts coming up, regrettably all Johnny Mathis concerts from June 2025 onwards are now cancelled," a notice on the Grammy winner's official Facebook page said this week.

"Please read the notice below, and contact individual venues directly with all ticket questions. Refunds will be made through the original point of purchase. Thank you, Mathis Fans."

The post further explained that the "Chances Are," "Misty" and "It's Not For Me to Say" singer is suffering from memory issues that have hastened his retirement ahead of his 90th birthday in September.

His final show is set to take place in New Jersey on May 18.