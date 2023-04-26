PJ Harvey will return with a new album in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 53-year-old singer and musician announced her 10th studio album, I Inside the Old Year Dying, on Wednesday.

I Inside the Old Year Dying will mark Harvey's first album in seven years. The singer last released The Hope Six Demolition Project in 2016.

"After many years of work I am very happy to release this collection of new songs. It was a difficult album to make and took time to find its strongest form, but it has finally become all I hoped for it to be," Harvey said in a statement.

Harvey will release I Inside the Old Year Dying on July 7. The album is produced and mixed by her longtime collaborators John Parish and Flood.

Harvey shared a single and music video for "A Child's Question, August," a first song from the album, on Wednesday.

I Inside the Old Year Dying is available to pre-order on vinyl and CD.