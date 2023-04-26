Carol Burnett turns 90 Wednesday and NBC is celebrating the comedy icon with a special, Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love.

The special also will feature top moments from Burnett's storied career.

"I'm so excited NBC decided to throw me a birthday party and invited all of my closest friends," Burnett said. "I can't wait to look back at so many wonderful moments throughout my career, I feel so lucky to share this night with everyone."

How to watch

Carol Burnett : 90 Years of Laughter + Love will air Wednesday at 8 p.m. EDT and will also stream the next day on Peacock.

Performers and special guests

Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, Jane Lynch, Katy Perry, Kristin Chenoweth, Allison Janney, Aileen Quinn, Amy Poehler, Bob Mackie, Bob Odenkirk, Charlize Theron, Cher, Ellen DeGeneres, Julie Andrews, Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Lily Tomlin, Lisa Kudrow, Marisa Tomei, Maya Rudolph, Melissa Rauch, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Sofia Vergara, Steve Carell, Susan Lucci, Vicki Lawrence and more.