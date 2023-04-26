The special also will feature top moments from Burnett's storied career.
"I'm so excited NBC decided to throw me a birthday party and invited all of my closest friends," Burnett said. "I can't wait to look back at so many wonderful moments throughout my career, I feel so lucky to share this night with everyone."
How to watch
Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love will air Wednesday at 8 p.m. EDT and will also stream the next day on Peacock.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.