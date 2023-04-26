Pathe is teasing the new film Strange Way of Life.

The studio shared a trailer for the short film Wednesday featuring Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke

Strange Way of Life is written and directed by Pedro Almodovar (Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown). The film explores the relationship between Jake (Hawke) and Silva (Pascal), two cowboys with a romantic history.

"A man rides a horse across the desert that separates him from Bitter Creek. He comes to visit Sheriff Jake. Twenty-five years earlier, both the sheriff and Silva, the rancher who rides out to meet him, worked together as hired gunmen. Silva visits him with the excuse of reuniting with his friend from his youth, and they do indeed celebrate their meeting, but the next morning Sheriff Jake tells him that the reason for his trip is not to go down the memory lane of their old friendship..." an official synopsis reads.

Almodovar previously turned down the opportunity to direct Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger in the 2005 film Brokeback Mountain.

In an interview with the Dua Lipa : At Your Service podcast, Almodovar described Strange Way of Life as a "queer Western."

"This is a queer Western in the sense that there are two men, and they love each other, and they behave in that situation in an opposite way," he said. "What I can tell you about the film is that it has a lot of elements of the Western ... But what it has that most Westerns don't have is the kind of dialogue that I don't think a Western film has ever captured between two men."

Strange Way of Life will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Pascal is known for the TV series Game of Thrones, Narcos, The Mandalorian and The Last of Us, while Hawke's acting credits include Training Day, Boyhood and Moon Knight.