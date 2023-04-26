Apple TV+ is teasing Harriet the Spy Season 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for new episodes of the animated children's series Wednesday.

Harriet the Spy is based on the Louise Fitzhugh novel of the same name. The series follows Harriet M. Welsch, "a fiercely independent and adventurous 11-year-old girl," voiced by Beanie Feldstein.

"More than anything, Harriet wants to be a writer, and in order to be a good writer, she'll need to know everything. And to know everything means she'll need to spy... on everyone! This season, follow Harriet as she navigates letting go, growing up and celebrating the gift of today," an official synopsis reads.

The trailer shows Harriet (Feldstein) pursue her dream of becoming a "great writer" and a "good spy" when she loses her trusty notebook. Harriet must search for her notebook while also contending with her classmates and her role in the school play.

Lacey Chabert , Kimberly Brooks, Crispin Freeman and Grey Griffin also have voice roles.

Guest stars in Season 2 include Jaeden Martell, Brad Garrett and Michelle Trachtenberg.

Harriet the Spy is written and executive produced by Will McRobb and Sidney Clifton, and produced by The Jim Henson Company. Season 2 premieres May 5 on Apple TV+.