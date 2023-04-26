'Harriet the Spy': Harriet loses her notebook in Season 2 trailer
UPI News Service, 04/26/2023
Apple TV+ is teasing Harriet the Spy Season 2.
The streaming service shared a trailer for new episodes of the animated children's series Wednesday.
Harriet the Spy is based on the Louise Fitzhugh novel of the same name. The series follows Harriet M. Welsch, "a fiercely independent and adventurous 11-year-old girl," voiced by Beanie Feldstein.
"More than anything, Harriet wants to be a writer, and in order to be a good writer, she'll need to know everything. And to know everything means she'll need to spy... on everyone! This season, follow Harriet as she navigates letting go, growing up and celebrating the gift of today," an official synopsis reads.
The trailer shows Harriet (Feldstein) pursue her dream of becoming a "great writer" and a "good spy" when she loses her trusty notebook. Harriet must search for her notebook while also contending with her classmates and her role in the school play.
