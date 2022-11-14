Pink is going on tour in 2023.The 43-year-old singer will perform across North America on the Summer Carnival stadium tour.Pink will be joined by special guests Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo.The North American leg of the tour kicks off July 24 in Toronto, Canada, and ends Oct. 9 in Phoenix, Ariz. Tickets go on sale Nov. 21."You're up North America! See you next year," Pink wrote on Instagram.Here's the North American dates for the Summer Carnival tour:July 24, 2023 -- Toronto, Ontario, at Rogers CentreJuly 26 -- Cincinnati, Ohio, at Great American Ball ParkJuly 31 -- Boston, Mass., at Fenway ParkAug. 3 -- New York, N.Y., at Citi FieldAug. 5 -- Pittsburgh, Pa., at PNC ParkAug. 7 -- Washington, D.C., at Nationals ParkAug. 10 -- Minneapolis, Minn., at Target FieldAug. 12 -- Chicago, Ill., at Wrigley FieldAug. 14 -- Milwaukee, Wisc., at American Family FieldAug. 16 -- Detroit, Mich., at Comerica ParkAug. 19 -- Fargo, N.D., at FargodomeAug. 21 -- Omaha, Neb., at Charles Schwab FieldSept. 18 -- Philadelphia, Pa., at Citizens Bank ParkSept. 22 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Geodis ParkSept. 25 -- San Antonio, Texas, at AlamodomeSept. 27 -- Houston, Texas, at Minute Maid ParkSept. 29 -- Dallas, Texas, at Globe Life FieldOct. 3 -- San Diego, Calif., at Snapdragon StadiumOct. 5 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at SoFi StadiumOct. 7 -- Las Vegas, Nev., at Allegiant StadiumOct. 9 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Chase FieldPink released her eighth studio album, Hurts 2B Human, in April 2019. She has released two singles, "Irrelevant" and "Never Gonna Not Dance Again" in 2022.