After five decades as a music icon, Elton John is ready to move on from touring. His retirement from the stage will be celebrated in an hour-long iHeartRadio special iHeartRadioPresents Elton John's Thank You to America: The Final Song, which will be broadcast over 320 stations on Sunday at 1 a.m. EST and 10 p.m.PST.

ADVERTISEMENT

The special encompasses moments from John's life and career and includes the live broadcast of the last song of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, which ends at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Brandi Carlile , Dua Lupa, and Kiki Dee, who performed with John on the 1976 hit "Don't Go Breakin' My Heart" will join him at the show.

"This historic night will mark the end of a legendary five-decade touring run in North America for one of the greatest artists of our time," John Sykes, president of Entertainment Enterprises said in a statement. "This is a rare, once-in-a-lifetime chance for millions of fans to hear Elton's last song on a touring stage and his goodbye."

iHeart Radio will also air moments from John's storied career on selected iHeartRadio channels Hot AC, Classic Rock, CHR, and Classic Hits that will include live performances and interviews.

Sir Elton John has had an unparalleled career, earning five Grammys and five Brit awards, while becoming an integral part of the global music canon. John's the top-selling male solo artist of all time, and along the way, has established the Elton John AIDS Foundation, which has raised over $450M for HIV/AIDS treatment and awareness. He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth and received the National Humanities Medal from President Biden in September.