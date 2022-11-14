Soap opera star John Aniston has died.

The actor, who played Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives for more than three decades, died Friday. He was 89.

Aniston's daughter, Jennifer Aniston, shared the news alongside a tribute Monday on Instagram.

"Sweet papa... John Anthony Aniston," the Friends actress wrote. "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now. I'll love you till the end of time. Don't forget to visit."

John Aniston was born on the Greek island of Crete in 1933. His family soon moved to Pennsylvania, where he started acting in high school and attended Penn State University.

Aniston established his career in soap operas in the 1970s and '80s, appearing in Love of Life and Search for Tomorrow. He first appeared on Days of Our Lives as the character Eric Richards in 1970 and made his debut as Victor in 1985.

The actor had two children, daughter Jennifer Aniston with his first wife, Nancy Dow, and son Alex Aniston with his second wife, Sherry Rooney. He also raised Dow's son John from her previous marriage.