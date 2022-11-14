'Stranger Things' creators say Season 5 has 'a little bit of everything'
UPI News Service, 11/14/2022
Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer say Season 5 has "a little bit of everything."
ADVERTISEMENT
The writers, directors and producers, known as the Duffer brothers, teased the show's fifth and final season during a panel Sunday in Los Angeles.
Stranger Things is a sci-fi horror series that follows a group of young friends as they experience supernatural events in their hometown of Hawkins, Ind., in the 1980s.
Previous seasons have drawn influences from '80s pop culture, including A Nightmare on Elm Street.
"[Season] 5, the way we see it, is kind of a culmination of all the seasons, so it's got a little bit from each," Ross Duffer said. "I think that what we're trying to do is go back to the beginning a little bit, in sort of the tone of 1. But also scale-wise, it's more aligned with what 4 is. So, hopefully, it's got a little bit of everything."
The Duffer brothers said they pitched the full final season to Netflix in a two-hour meeting.
"We did get our executives to cry, which I felt was a good sign that these executives were crying," Matt Duffer said.
"The only other times I've seen them cry were like budget meetings," he jokingly added.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Ross Duffer confirmed that work on Season 5 is "full steam ahead."
"We turned in the first script a couple of weeks ago and we're onto the second," he said.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.