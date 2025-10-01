Alexander Skarsgard introduces Harry Melling to a new kind of romantic relationship in A24's teaser trailer for Pillion released Wednesday.

The romantic comedy features Melling as Colin, a shy, young gay man who meets Skarsgard's Ray, the leader of a biker gang. The two start a BDSM relationship in which Colin must obey Ray's every command.

The teaser trailer shows the first meeting of the two men and awkward, humorous moments as Colin learns the rules of being a submissive.

Pillion is the first feature film from director Harry Lighton and also stars Douglas Hodge, Lesley Sharp, Jake Shears, Paul Tallis and Anthony Welsh. The film is adapted from the novel Box Hill by Adam Mars-Jones.

Pillion will hit theaters in 2026.