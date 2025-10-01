Netflix is teasing Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein ahead of its arrival on the streamer Nov. 7.

The trailer released Wednesday introduces viewers to Victor Frankenstein's creation, a being stitched from soldiers who died during the Crimean war.

Oscar Isaac portrays Victor Frankenstein, while Jacob Elordi portrays the creature he made.

"My maker told his tale. And I will tell you mine," Elordi's voice says in the preview. "I remember pieces, memories of different men. Then I saw it, your name -- Victor Frankenstein, my creator. I demand a single grace from you. If you are not to award me love, then I will indulge in rage."

The film is an adaptation from Mary Shelley's book of the same name, published in 1818.

The film is due for a limited theater run Oct. 17 before arriving on Netflix.