Jacob Elordi tells his tale in new 'Frankenstein' trailer
UPI News Service, 10/01/2025
Netflix is teasing Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein ahead of its arrival on the streamer Nov. 7.
The trailer released Wednesday introduces viewers to Victor Frankenstein's creation, a being stitched from soldiers who died during the Crimean war.
Oscar Isaac portrays Victor Frankenstein, while Jacob Elordi portrays the creature he made.
"My maker told his tale. And I will tell you mine," Elordi's voice says in the preview. "I remember pieces, memories of different men. Then I saw it, your name -- Victor Frankenstein, my creator. I demand a single grace from you. If you are not to award me love, then I will indulge in rage."
The film is an adaptation from Mary Shelley's book of the same name, published in 1818.
