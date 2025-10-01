Actress Fran Drescher is the latest star to be memorialized on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

She received the 2,822nd star on Hollywood Boulevard during a ceremony Tuesday. She was honored for her work in film.

Drescher co-created, executive produced and starred in the CBS sitcom The Nanny -- earning her two Emmy awards and two Golden Globe nominations.

Her film credits include This is Spinal Tap, Ragtime, Jack, Doctor Detroit, Cadillac Man and The Beautician and the Beast.

"Fran has not only brought laughter and joy to millions through her unforgettable work on screen, but she has also shown tremendous strength and dedication as a leader for her fellow performers," said the Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez in a statement. "We are thrilled to honor her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for both her artistic achievements and her tireless advocacy as SAG-AFTRA president."

Drescher served as president of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) for four years and was succeeded by Goonies and Lord of the Rings actor Sean Astin in June.

Fellow actresses Natasha Lyonne, Renee Taylor and Lisa Ann Walters spoke at her dedication ceremony.