Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel supported each other by stopping by the other's late-night talk show Tuesday.

The pair discussed what it was like to learn about Colbert's Late Show cancellation and Jimmy Kimmel Live's brief suspension, which ignited free speech protests before ABC reinstated the talk show.

"We got nominated (for an Emmy) the day before we got canceled," Colbert recalled on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

"I was absolutely shocked, because it's not right," Kimmel said of his reaction to the news.

Colbert initially announced the cancellation during a July taping of his show, marking the end of the program that was originally hosted by David Letterman.

CBS cited financial reasons at the time.

Meanwhile, Kimmel's sidekick Guillermo joined Kimmel and Colbert for a toast on The Late Show the same night.

"To good friends, great jobs and late-night TV," Colbert said before the trio took a shot of tequila.

Kimmel's show returned to the air Sept. 23 after ABC yanked the program following his comments in the aftermath of conservative personality Charlie Kirk's death.

"The president of the United States made it very clear he wants to me and the hundreds of people who work here fired from our jobs," he said upon his return. "...He was somehow able to squeeze Colbert out of CBS, then he turned his sights on me and now he's rooting for NBC to fire Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers."