Finneas and Ashe performed "Home Sweet Home" as The Favors Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The duo took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

Ashe wore a strapless blue dress with glittering beaded detail at the waist, while Finneas wore a beige suite with a crimson tie.

"It all comes back to you," they sang. "I tried to warn ya. I've had a hard time letting you go. I still adore ya."

The music artists were celebrating the recent release of their album The Dream, which dropped Sept. 19.

"I just love working with Ashe," Finneas told Fallon. "I was just coming off of finishing my sister's (Billie Eilish) third album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, and the idea of then sort of like being left alone to my own devices in a room felt sort of like a lot of pressure and lonely, and I just thought, 'Oh man, I'm such a fan of Ashe, and she's such a great songwriter, and I was just like, 'This is going to be so exciting.'"

"I was feeling very lost in music," Ashe added. "I was on the verge of kind of quitting forever, and this was a little bit my Hail Mary. I texted Finneas and I was thinking of what are the ways that I could sort of bring the joy back."