Guy Ritchie, the creator behind Netflix's The Gentlemen, is back with a London crime drama.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show had originally been intended as a Ray Donovan offshoot but the creative direction has since changed. It was briefly titled The Associate, but the name didn't stick.

Pierce Brosnan is set to portray Conrad Harrigan, who helms "a very successful Irish crime family," Variety reports. His wife, Maeve, will be played by Helen Mirren.

Tom Hardy's character, Harry, works for the family, and Hardy also serves as an executive producer on the show.

"The firepower on and off the screen in this new Guy Ritchie crime series will deliver exactly what audiences can expect from Paramount+ with Showtime," said Parmount+ executive Vice President of programming Jeff Grossman. "High-caliber acting, high-impact storylines, and high-level production from some of the best in the business."