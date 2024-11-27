The Weeknd is sharing his upcoming album's release date.

Hurry Up Tomorrow drops Jan. 24.

Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd) shared the news on social media Wednesday, and that post generated some 84,000 likes.

The singer released the first song from that album, "Dancing in the Flames," along with a music video, in September.

"The very thing that once made me invincible failed on the world stage. A new trauma surfaced, opening floodgates. A new path awaits," Tesfaye said when sharing his album's title. "When today ends, I'll discover who I am. Hurry up Tomorrow."

He is also set to star in a psychological thriller of the same name alongside Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan.